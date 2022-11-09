Condé Nast Files Suit Against Drake & 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Mag

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Drake and 21 Savage are enjoying success and enduring heavy criticism over their new joint album Her Loss, rolling out its release in clever ways including an unofficial Vogue magazine edition. Condé Nast, the major media company behind Vogue, filed a lawsuit against the pair alleging that they took their creative liberties too far by putting out the fake magazine issues.

TMZ was the first to report on Condé Nast’s suit against Drizzy and 21, who staged a cover story photo shoot in the style of other Vogue editions which also features a photo of Drake with Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

More from TMZ:

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Drake and 21 have been promoting “Her Loss” by posing on what certainly looks like a legit Vogue cover, leading fans to believe the company would drop the special edition soon — some media outlets even reported on the issue.

Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, says that isn’t the case … despite Drake giving the brand and editor-in-chief Anna Wintour a shout-out online for getting a blessing.

The outlet updated its story, adding that a source close to Drake was blindsided by the suit considering their side claiming that they had the blessing of Wintour similarly as they did with Howard Stern regarding the humorous media rollout for Her Loss.

Speaking of Her Loss, Hits Daily Double is projecting that the collaborative project could hit projections between 370,000 to 390,000 total in sales.

