Body found on I-71 was there for hours, police say

According to NBC4i, More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road.

Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.

It wasn’t until just after 11 a.m. that police received a call of a possible person on the road. Police and medics responded, with the victim pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.

Police said the injuries were so severe that it was difficult for drivers to know that it was a person involved and the identity has yet to be determined by the Franklin County coroner.

