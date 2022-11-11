According to NBC4i, Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building.
Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff detained the student and retrieved their backpack and handgun.
Police recovered the handgun and discovered it was loaded. The student was interviewed by a detective and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into the school safety zone.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com