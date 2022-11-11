Election Results, Black Voters, & What’s Next in Warnock Vs. Walker Senate Runoff

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Legally Hype is back and breaking down this weeks most trending stories in a way that only she can!Watch the full video and catch Believe The Hype every Friday on The Morning Hustle.

First up, election period is finally over and Maryland has something to proud about after electing their first Black Governor and the countries 3rd Black Governor. but not everyone is happy about the results! Our girl Legally Hype shares her thoughts as well!

Major shock for some came out of Georgia with the re-election of Governor Brian Kemp, as well as runoff election between Reverend Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Although Warnock earned the most votes, since he didn’t surpass fifty percent, there will be a runoff election come December 6th.

