Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy all black ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-black ensemble which featured a leather mini dress sheer neckline and a matching leather trench coat and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching leather boots set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a blunt bob that was bonded, sleek and straight with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram. “Everyday the sun won’t shine but that’s why I love tomorrow ” the beautiful rapper captioned the photo set that she shared for her millions of IG followers. Check it out below.

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “Sheeshhhh GO AWFFFFFF SIS ” while another commented with, “black out. ” to compliment the all black look.

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s leather look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

Yung Miami Gives Us Style Inspiration In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com