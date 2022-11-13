Reginae Carter Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Area Gown

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted out on the Soul Train Awards red carpet rocking a sparkly purple look that we absolutely love!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared a photo set from her red carpet appearance of herself strutting her stuff in the purple designer look from Area that was everything. She paired the gown with a purple fur which she wore around her solders and rocked silver strappy open toe heels. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a side part style with loose curls. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles. #soultrainawards2022″ she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “ ain’t nobody stepping to her ” while another wrote, “NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER BRO!!!! she is THE ONE never the TWO ”

We are definitely adding this look to our style vision board! What do you think about Reginae’s fashionable ensemble for the annual awards show? Did she nail it?

