The leading ladies of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are stylishly walking in their power.

Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to post a video of her and her fellow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actresses (Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira) walking in chic threads to Beyoncé’s song, “Move,” appropriately playing as the soundtrack. Nyong’o captioned the video with, “That #1 Energy!!!! #wakandaforever…But seriously, THANK YOU! (Also, watch ’til the end) @blackpanther #breakingrecords.”

Her followers cheered the ladies on in the comment section with clapping hands and fire emojis.

The ladies commanded the room in fabulous garb as they strutted confidently. Nyong’o wore a black and white striped maxi dress covered by an oversized black blazer. She accessorized her look with a wide black brim hat, sunglasses, and black lace-up boots. Wright donned a double-breasted, oversized pants suit with nude color slides. And Gurira worked a white knitted maxi dress that featured a colorful, embroidered design around her waist.

This post comes on the heels of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grabbing the number one spot at the box office this past weekend with a $181 million domestic debut and $331 million worldwide, earning the second-largest opening weekend of 2022.

Congratulations to these ladies, the entire movie cast, and the behind-the-scenes crew of this incredible film. Big things are on the horizon!

Wakanda Forever!!

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira Walk Fashionably Into The Number 1 Spot With Box Office Hit ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com