You ever smell someone who smells so good, you can’t help but ask what perfume they’re wearing? That was me this week, except this time around I was the muse. I don’t wear a lot of perfume because I am sensitive to smells, so when I find a scent I love that doesn’t leave me with a migraine and nausea, I cling to it. And I’ve clung to Mason Margiela Replica by The Fireplace.

You will feel the heat with this spicy scent that packs notes of clove oil, chestnut accord, and vanilla accord. The scent intensifies by the warmth of your own body until it feels like you are cozied up in front of a flame. A luxurious apothecary jar with a cotton label with black ink text serves as the bottle that packs a unique pump. This genderless scent makes it a must-have in your arsenal and on you armoire.

The holidays are the perfect time to re-up on your favorite perfumes or to purchase a new scent for a gift because perfume gift sets are popular as ever! Replica’ by The Fireplace comes in a limited-edition set this holiday at Sephora, $102. The set includes 0.34 oz/ 10 mL ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace, 0.24 oz/ 7 mL ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace, and 1 oz/ 30 mL ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace.

TRIED IT: Maison Margiela REPLICA’ By the Fireplace Brings The Heat, Spice And Everything Nice! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com