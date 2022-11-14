Everybody Eats: Charlamagne Tha God & His Wife Become Krystal Franchisees!

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Last week (November 11), multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey and his wife and business partner Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey announced that they will become franchisees of Krystal restaurants. They are slated to open six locations in the greater Charleston area beginning in early 2023. The first location has been identified as Moncks Corner, SC, the hometown of Charlamagne and Jessica. Each location will be co-branded by Krystal and Charlamagne Tha God, making it a unique dining experience.

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” said Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey.

“Authenticity and sense of community are important characteristics that we look for in our partnerships. Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities & we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally. We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve and we look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag. ” saidJonathan Childs, Managing Partner, Krystal Restaurants.

In addition to great food, Krystal is also an experience. Charlamagne and Jessica will work with a team to design the restaurants. The iconic QSR (quick service restaurant) has a 90 year history and has grown to 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants. Charlamagne and Jessica join former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz and rapper 2 Chainz as Krystal franchise owners.

Huge shoutout to the McKelvey family!

