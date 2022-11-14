Alexis Ohanian Makes Magical Pancake Art For His Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian has more skills than his multi-million dollar investment portfolio. The beloved husband to tennis champion Serena Williams also creates magical, pancake art for their precious five year old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. Check out the cute cooking videos inside.

Ohanian is best known as the co-founder and executive chairman of the social media site Reddit along with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz. Little did fans know, the loving father is also quite serious about his daughter’s pancake requests. Over the weekend, the adorable father-daughter duo spent some quality breakfast time together. According to Ohanian, his daughter asked for a special “Peach” pancake Sunday morning.

In a time-lapse video posted to social media, Ohanian squeezes out a variety of colored pancake mix to create popular Super Mario character Peach in pancake form. The video showcases his unique and unexpected art skills with a pretty impressive rendition of Peach. At the end, fans can see the final product and Olympia’s cute little hands.

Ohanian captions the video, “Sunday’s Papa Pancake request from @olympiaohanian was Princess Peach. .”

Fans and friends of the family commented on the video complimenting his skills. One fan said, “This is really your superpower.” Another posted, “Wow you’re getting SO good! .”

Check out the video below:

The proud dad is following his father’s tradition. On a previous post, creating a pancake Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” Ohanian says his dad made him pancakes each Sunday throughout his entire childhood. How cute!

He happily captioned the post, “Sunday means Papa Pancakes a tradition my own dad did every Sunday for my entire childhood. I had to take it next level for Olympia with squeeze bottles. Always a chance to improve! Elsa is coming along.”

Check it out below:

What a sweet moment! Alexis Ohanian is a great father. We can’t wait to see more of his pancake creations.

