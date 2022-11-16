Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

According to NBC4i, The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity crisis: It’s getting smaller.
Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking highs, while total ethnic minority enrollment is the highest it’s ever been.
With this fall semester’s 15-day enrollment tallying 65,795 students across all levels and campuses, the midwestern school known for its larger-than-life state presence is down nearly 2,000 students from 2021.
For the full NBC4 story click here
