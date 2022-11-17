Kierra Sheard-Kelly X The Lip Bar’s Divinely Feminine Collection Is A Must-Buy

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s been a whopping ten years since Melissa Butler birthed The Lip Bar. Although the beautypreneur had some naysayers along her journey, The Lip Bar has become one of the most notable brands in the market. The vegan-friendly line has featured many collaborations since its inception, but its latest may be the most special. Yes, gospel songstress Keirra Sheard-Kelly and The Lip Bar have officially released the Divinely Feminine Collection for the holidays.

Keiarra is known to be one of the most influential voices to come out of Detroit. Since Melissa is also a fellow Detroit, it’s no surprise that the Divinely Feminine Collection was born.

“We wanted to collaborate with Kierra because she’s someone in the community that aligns with the celebration of women with high standards and high favor,” Melissa told us. “She’s also a fellow Detroit native, beloved businesswoman, and we’ve initially connected years ago, so for us to finally be able to partner for the Divinely Feminine collection is years in the making!”

The Divinely Feminine Collection is full of Keirra’s favorites

The Black-owned holiday curated collection features a mix of Kierra’s favorite essentials that include: the Bawse Lady Liquid Matte lipstick (a cult-favorite and bestseller), the Big Timer Mascara, the Exact Arch Micro Brow Pencil, the Minimalist Lip Gloss, the Straight Line Eyeliner, and a limited edition holiday makeup bag to store all the goodies. In other words, this collection has something for everyone to love.

While the Divinely Feminine Collection doesn’t include a complexion product, Melissa shares that this unique collaboration serves as “Kierra’s ultimate ‘Fast Face ’ kit.” Essentially, the collaboration helps beauty aficionados pull together versatile looks that can transition with everything from on-the-go travel to press days.

The Divinely Feminine Collects represents the facets of womanhood

Additionally, Melissa shares that the collection is much more than a traditional beauty kit. The collection makes women feel beautiful, confident, and ready to embrace their power.

“The Divinely Feminine Collection brings out the multifaceted women that lives in anyone who uses it,” Melissa shared. “Create a look when you’re feeling bold and resilient, or create one for those softer moments — the ultimate balance of womanhood!”

The holidays are upon us! Now is the perfect time to grab The Divinely Feminine Collection priced at $55. Shop online and at The Lip Bar’s Flagship location in Detroit throughout the holiday season.

Happy Holidays!

Kierra Sheard-Kelly X The Lip Bar's Divinely Feminine Collection Is A Must-Buy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com