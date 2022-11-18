Sabrina Elba Stuns In Gucci At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sabrina Elba was a sight for sore years at GQ’s Men of the Year awards in London. The model and entrepreneur donned a show-stopping Gucci look that left jaws dragging down the red carpet.

Stylist Shaquille Ross-Williams crafted the impeccable look. Elba wore a black jumpsuit with a deep v-neckline, strategically covering her bust area. She partnered the look with strappy black sandals, lace opera gloves, and a pearl choker necklace.

The jumpsuit was stunning, but can we get into this glam? Celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira created a flawless soft-glam look on Elba’s face and celebrity hairstylist Rio Sreedharan styled the model’s hair in a bun the featured blunt side bangs. The duo

Elba didn’t stop there. The fashionista took to Instagram to show off another top-notch look from her eventful evening.

Not only did she switch up her side bangs and bun for a chic chestnut-colored shoulder-length bob with bangs, but she also traded in her busty jumpsuit for a figure-hugging dress that put her curves on display. We are obsessed with this woman and her daring style choices. She can do no wrong! What do you think? Are you loving her look?

