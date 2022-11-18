Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Forever 21 and Baby Phat have teamed up to bring fashion lovers a Y2K-inspired winter collection from head to toe, and we are ready to shop!

Exclusively curated by Kimora Lee Simons and her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki, this must-have collection speaks to millennials and gen z. The famed Baby Phat brand is known for its sleek and sexy styles representing femininity and fly girl vibes. Staple pieces like the velour jogging suits and baby tees with the seductive cat embroidered on each piece put the designer house on the map! And with this latest collaboration, we can relive those fashionable, iconic years in the 2000s all over again.

The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland-themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months. The collection includes an array of sweaters, miniskirts, snow suits, and more with Y2K-inspired design elements that align with the Baby Phat aesthetic. The pieces in the collection are available in sizes up to 3XL. The full collection offers a range of items, including sleep attire and accessories.

Forever 21 is also teaming up with streetwear brand Phat Farm for its first-ever collaboration. This also marks Phat Farm’s re-emergence in the style industry and an introduction to a new generation. The Phat Farm campaign features Kimora’s son Kenzo Lee Hounsou.

For more information or to shop the collection, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Kimora Lee Simmons Has A ‘Thrilling’ Creative Process For Baby Phat Beauty With Her Daughters Aoki Lee And Ming Lee

PUMA And Baby Phat Collaborate On A Sporty-Glam Collection

Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughters Celebrate Launch Of Baby Phat Holiday Collection In Style

Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com