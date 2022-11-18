Solange Knowles To Curate BAM’s 2023 Spring Music Series

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

From one of the world’s most extraordinary creative minds comes BAM’s (Brooklyn Academy of Music) 2023 spring music series, this year curated by visionary composer and recording artist, Solange Knowles for Saint Heron, her creative arts institution. The series will fill BAM’s multi-theater campus with exciting performances from an eclectic lineup of artists spanning genres and practices. This engagement follows last year’s acclaimed performance series curated by poet, essayist, and cultural critic Hanif Abduarraqib. These programs are part of BAM’s path forward to present an ever-expanding curatorial lens to a wide range of audiences.

Knowles will curate a dynamic series of concerts, films, dance, performance art and theater pieces honoring the intergenerational and genre-spanning impact of artistic icons and will transport guests through a multi-decade aural-visual odyssey. The series’ intention is to introduce the Saint Heron and BAM audiences and communities to innovative musicians and artists through fellowship and performance. The last time Solange was at BAM was in 2013 when she headlined the Crossing Brooklyn Ferry music festival.

“We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said BAM’s Artistic Director, David Binder. “Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

“We’re thrilled that through her visionary platform, Saint Heron, Solange is curating BAM’s spring 2023 music series with a bold, experimental, and holistic approach that embraces our values and future vision,” says BAM President, Gina Duncan.

Although the highly anticipated full lineup will be announced at a later date, at the moment, we do know that performances will begin in the winter of 2023. Congrats to Solange on yet another big accomplishment. We can’t wait to see the amazing things she does with the opportunity!

