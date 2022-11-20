Ex-‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Jason David Frank, the actor and martial artist who became beloved to a generation through his role as Tommy Oliver on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died, his manager confirmed. He was 49.

According to TMZ, the actor died by suicide.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” his rep Justine Hunt said in a statement. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Frank joined the cast in the early ’90s as the Green Ranger, originally an antagonist to the Power Rangers before joining up with them. Over time, Frank’s Oliver became the leader of the Power Rangers through several iterations, including the 1995 feature film, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. In total, Oliver starred in three seasons of the original Power Rangers for 123 episodes.

Fellow Power Ranger Walter Jones paid tribute to Frank, telling TMZ, “He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family. Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him.”

