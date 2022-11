A Cinderella Story: Brandy To Reprise Her Role As Cinderella In Upcoming Descendants Film

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, and model Brandy is returning to a role that we all know and love! The 43 year-old will put her glass slippers back on and reprise her role as Cinderella. The first time she played the role, it was in the 1997 Disney movie Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This time, she will play the character in the upcoming Disney+ film The Pocketwatch.

“The Pocketwatch” is the latest movie in the Descendants franchise, which is a musical about the children of famous Disney fairy-tale characters. The film will star Kylie Cantrall as Red, the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts and Mia Baker as Chloe, the cheerful but naive daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. The two cross paths at a momentous celebration in the kingdom of Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Additional cast members include Rita Ora (who will play the Queen of Hearts), China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of sea witch Ursula; Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Ulyana; Ruby Rose Turner Bridget, the younger version of the Queen of Hearts; Morgan Dudley as Ella, the younger version of Cinderella; Joshua Colley as Ulyana’s sycophant Hook; and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother.

The Dan Frey and Russell Sommer written film was directed by Jennifer Phang. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh served as executive producers with Zhang co-executive producing.

Are you excited to see Brandy back in her most famous role? Share your thoughts in the comments!

A Cinderella Story: Brandy To Reprise Her Role As Cinderella In Upcoming Descendants Film was originally published on globalgrind.com