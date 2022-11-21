Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown At 2022 American Music Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs) brought out all the stars with the exception of Chris Brown. The R&B singer was set to pay homage to the late, great Michael Jackson for the 40th anniversary of his hit album Thriller. Artist Kelly Rowland is facing backlash online for defending Chris Brown at the awards show. Singer and entertainer Ciara also praised the singer for his contributions to music.

Kelly Rowland began trending on social media today (Nov. 21) after attending this year’s awards show. Chris’ tribute was suddenly canceled without reason. He spent many weeks preparing for the Michael Jackson Thriller tribute, and just days before the event, he was told he could no longer perform.

Ciara posted behind the scenes footage from their tribute rehearsal, thanking Michael Jackson for the inspiration. The performer also praised Brown for being, “a rare breed of this generation.”

She posts the short clip with the caption, “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrown you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you .”

Meanwhile, Rowland is facing some criticism online for her support of Brown after accepting the award for ‘Favorite Male R&B Artist’ on his behalf.

After saying to a rowdy audience, “Excuse me. Chill out,” she thanks Chris Brown for making great R&B music. She adds, “I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” before promising to take the award to him personally. Rowland gracefully blows kisses to the audience.

Some fans are upset at her supporting Chris. While others are defending her online.

Comment your thoughts on the artists supporting Chris Brown after the AMAs uninvited him.

