According to NBC4i, a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday.
Adkins is facing a murder charge.
According to court documents, a witness stated they saw Adkins fire a gun into a crowd of several girls fighting near the park at approximately 3 p.m. that day.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Arrest Made in Columbus Teen Lovely Kendricks Murder was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com