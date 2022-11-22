Nas “Michael & Quincy,” Meek Mill “God Did” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.22

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Just last week Nas blessed the Hip-Hop culture with his latest banger, Kings Disease III, and now we get hit with a new visual in support of the Hit-Boy produced album.

Coming through with a new video for the standout cut “Michael & Quincy,” the Queensbridge king takes it back to some humble beginnings and rides a bike through the hood at night before landing in the studio with Hit-Boy, where he lays down his verses. The Kings Disease series has been amazing, but we still waiting on that Nas and DJ Premier album. Just sayin.’

Back in Philadelphia, Meek Mill seems to be living his best life and in his clip to “God Did” hops in and out of luxury helicopters and Maybach’s before breaking bread and toasting to the life with his peoples.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Chance The Rapper featuring King Promise, and more.

