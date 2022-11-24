Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s Death Wants Her ‘Friend’ Extradited To Mexico

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Mexico has issued an arrest warrant seeking the extradition of an American “friend” of a young Black woman who was allegedly killed last month within the first 24 hours of her vacation.

The arrest warrant says explicitly that Shanquella Robinson is the victim of “femicide,” defined by Merriam-Webster as “the gender-based murder of a woman or girl by a man.”

Mexican prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya provided the latest update to ABC News in an ongoing case that has increasingly made headlines after explicit video footage went viral on social earlier this month and purportedly showed Robinson, 25, being brutally beaten by a friend in one-sided violence while they were on vacation in San José del Cabo.

On Oct. 29, Robinson’s friends summoned medical aid to the Villa where they were staying and told a doctor she had “drunk a lot of alcohol.” She was pronounced dead hours later. According to a Mexican autopsy report, however, Robinson’s cause of death was “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which effectively means her vertebrae were dislocated to lethal proportions.

After weeks of outcry from Robinson’s family and the story being amplified on social media, the FBI finally began its own investigation. One day after the FBI’s investigation was announced, the Mexican arrest warrant was announced.

De la Rosa Anaya dispelled the notion that Robinson was engaged in a fight and said she was the victim of “direct aggression” by the friend, who Mexico is seeking to extradite to answer for the alleged crime.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” de la Rosa Anaya said in a statement. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

Robinson’s mother expressed relief when ABC News told her about Mexico issuing the arrest warrant.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling,” Salamondra Robinson said. “That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

