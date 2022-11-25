Marsai Martin Talks New Movie, Fantasy Football With Director Anton Cropper

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Marsai Martin is back on the big screen with a new star studded movie called Fantasy Football. Not only does she star beside the likes of Kelly Rowland, Omari Hardwick, Rome Flynn and more, Martin also is producer on the film. Talk about Black girl magic!

Fantasy Football is a hilarious and heartwarming movie about how the game of football brought together a father and his daughter in the most unconventional way! Callie A. Coleman (Martin) discovers she can save her father’s failing football career, played by Hardwick through her video game.

Lore’l got the chance to chat with the cast including Martin, Rome Flynn, Omari Hardwick as well as director, Anton Cropper also responsible for directing powerful episodes on the hit show, Black-ish and more on The Morning Hustle. Its the perfect holiday movie to see with the family at theaters or right at home via Paramount Plus! Watch our full interview below and make sure you support Fantasy Football the movie.

