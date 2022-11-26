Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Toni Braxton was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a black and white look that we have to add to our winter wardrobe!

The legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking the black and white Mimchick look. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomass, the look featured a white collar shirt which she paired with a black vest and black cut out skirt. t. The paired the look with matching jewelry and wore her hair in a straight down hairstyle with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

She wore the look while making an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show and was spotted on her stylist’s Instagram page, modeling the look to perfection.

“@tonibraxton showing @iamjhud some love on the @jenniferhudsonshow

Shirt and vest | @mimchik_

Shoes | @voyettelee

Hair | @glambymariebrown

M/U | @eva_thediva_kim

Big Thanks to @beckybunz”her stylist captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

“My babbbbbbbbyyyyyy I LOVEEEEE YOUUUUU #LibraGang,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the fashionable pic while another commented, “Ohmgheee Toniii ”

She looks so good! What do you think about Toni’s fashionable look?

