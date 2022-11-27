Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a potential assault aboard the aircraft.

According to multiple sources, Southwest Airlines flight 192 originating out of Houston was headed to Columbus, Ohio when it was diverted due to the disturbance.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department and a Federal Liaison Officer initially responded and began an investigation as the flight landed.

Authorities with the FBI said that the individual responsible has been taken into federal custody due to the incident happening mid-flight.

Plane Headed to Columbus Diverted After Assault Incident was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com