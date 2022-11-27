HomeThe 614

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 26 Michigan at Ohio State

According to NBC4i,Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the Scarlet & Grey’s playoff hopes slim entering championship weekend. With the fall in the rankings, it’s the first time this season Ohio State is outside the top-three.

The victory in Columbus for Michigan, the first since 2000, got the Wolverines above the Buckeyes in the polls for the first time in 2022. They sit at No. 2 right behind Georgia.

