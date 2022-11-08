Exclusive: Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta & Dominique Thorne Talk ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Wakanda forever!

Globally anticipated sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ has been trending for weeks as Marvel’s movie-of-the-moment that’s sure to raise the superhero movie bar while serving as an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

“It’s going to be hard to follow [‘Black Panther’] up, but we’ll try,” said Ryan Coogler in an interview with Variety at Comic-Con.

“It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman… I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

As for what we should expect from 2022’s biggest superhero event, he gave us a sliver of a tease.

“…it goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, King of a hidden undersea nation, the film (which Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced as the Phase 4 finale) also stars Dominique Thorne (making her debut as Ironheart), Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

“It’s a dream,” said Huerta about playing undersea God Namor. “I never imagined I’d be here playing this character, especially to be one of the first [Marvel] Superheroes. So, I’m really glad. And then, how they created the base of the character now, in Mayan culture, is amazing.

“I’m Mexican,” he continues. “I’m mixed, which means that in my heritage, I have Indigenous blood. So, for me, to be part of this world is a dream. It’s the opportunity to play a character that I hope is going to be really important in terms of representation for many, many kids all around the world—especially in Latin America, especially those who have the strongest Indigenous heritage.”

We caught up with Letitia (Shuri), Tenoch (Namor), and Dominique Thorne (RiRi Williams) to talk everything ‘Wakanda Forever’ in our interviews you can enjoy below:

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Exclusive: Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta & Dominique Thorne Talk ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally published on globalgrind.com