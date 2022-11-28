HomeThe 614

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to announce resignation

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is on her way out, according to a source who confirmed the upcoming announcement to NBC4.

Johnson will announce her resignation on Tuesday following a request from the university’s board of trustees. The reason is unclear, but the source said that complaints from school employees prompted the university to hire a firm to investigate. When NBC4 reached out to OSU about the resignation, a spokesman said there would be no comment as of Monday evening.

 

