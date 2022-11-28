CLOSE
Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is on her way out, according to a source who confirmed the upcoming announcement to NBC4.
Johnson will announce her resignation on Tuesday following a request from the university’s board of trustees. The reason is unclear, but the source said that complaints from school employees prompted the university to hire a firm to investigate. When NBC4 reached out to OSU about the resignation, a spokesman said there would be no comment as of Monday evening.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to announce resignation
- Jadakiss, Curren$y & Westside Gunn Among Artists Announced For Legends Only Art Basel Weekend
- Money Moves: Tyler Perry & Amazon Studios Agree To A Four-Picture Film Deal
- What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
- Rihanna Steps Out For A Night Of Fun In A Vintage Magda Butrym Mini-Dress
- Herschel Walker Says Trump Did The Most For Black People. Here’s Why He Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About
- Ciara Shares A Hilarious Tutorial Featuring OAM Skincare
- Win Apple Watch And Cash!
- Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More
- LL Cool J Set To Be Honored At 5th Urban One Honors
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to announce resignation was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com