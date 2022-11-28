Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is on her way out, according to a source who confirmed the upcoming announcement to NBC4.

Johnson will announce her resignation on Tuesday following a request from the university’s board of trustees. The reason is unclear, but the source said that complaints from school employees prompted the university to hire a firm to investigate. When NBC4 reached out to OSU about the resignation, a spokesman said there would be no comment as of Monday evening.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to announce resignation was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com