Watch: Metro Boomin Releases Short Film ‘Heroes & Villains’ Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Morgan Freeman & More

Multi-platinum record producer Metro Boomin releases a short film titled Heroes & Villains, which features an elite lineup of stars including Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Academy Award-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield, rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Read more details about the short film and watch inside.

Metro’s new six-minute short film was released ahead of his highly-anticipated second studio album of the same name, which is set to release this Friday, Dec. 2.

The film is a sequel to Metro’s pre-existing cinematic relationship with Morgan Freeman as well as a vision and continuation of his music narrative that is seen in each of his album installations. Metro’s latest project reflects his deep passion for movies. He wanted the film to create a cinematic listening experience for his audience as opposed to the traditional way of listening to an album, song by song.

With the help of renowned director Gibson Hazard, Metro’s ideas came to light with this work of art. Hazard has been on the forefront of cinematography since his teens creating works for music stars such as The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

Heroes & Villains will be the follow-up to Metro’s 2018 album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, and is dedicated to the producer’s late mother Leslie Wayne. His mom was tragically killed earlier this year, and this is the first time fans can see and hear how he will honor her.

Combining his love of film and music, Metro continues to push the envelope in this short film where actor LaKeith Stanfield portrays the “New Villain in Town” and is first seen rushing out of a station in a fire truck with flamethrowers on top. He proceeds to set Metropolis ablaze until Metro, the hero of the film, decides to intervene. Rappers Gunna and Young Thug appear for a special “P News” segment. The entire short is narrated by the legendary Morgan Freeman. Eventually, Metro appears as the hero, rushing in to save the city while snippets from his upcoming album Heroes & Villains play as the soundtrack.

Playing off Metro’s iconic producer tag, Freeman announces “You know what they say, if young Metro don’t trust you, motherf*cker, you better run!”

There are snippets from his upcoming project featuring artists 21 Savage, Future, Chris Brown and more. Be sure to stream the album Heroes & Villains this Friday, Dec. 2.

Check out the short film below:

