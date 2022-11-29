Meta Partners With The Chadwick Boseman Foundation & Girls Who Code To Support Black Women Creators

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

This week (November 29), Meta announced a new AR effect created in collaboration with Girls Who Code and The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (CBFA) in honor of actor, director, writer, and producer Chadwick A. Boseman. “The Crown” AR Effect draws inspiration from the foundation’s logo and is representative of the Global African Diaspora, which can be used on Instagram and Facebook.

Girls Who Code selected four young coders and creators from Howard University (Boseman’s alma mater) and gave them access to AR content development tools and resources via Meta Spark. Over several weeks, Meta introduced them to the potential of AR using Meta Spark Studio through hands-on training and mentorship with the guidance of Meta Spark Partner and Curriculum Educator Ommy Akhe.

You can find the new AR effect on the Girls Who Code and The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts Instagram profiles. To commemorate what would’ve been Boseman’s 46th birthday this #GivingTuesday, people can donate to the @bosemanfdn fundraiser to support artistic growth of Black storytellers —100% of the funds raised on Instagramand Facebook go directly to the nonprofit. You can also support Girls Who Code and its mission to close the gender gap in technology by making an online donation.

This is the latest in a series of Girls Who Code and Meta initiatives to support young women of color as they explore different pathways into the tech industry and the arts by introducing them to the fundamentals of AR content development and future prospects that exist within AR.

Read more about the AR effect and how to donate to CBFA and Girls Who Code in the Tech @ Meta blog.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CHADWICK BOSEMAN, A LEGEND WE LOST WAY TOO SOON!

