There’s so many things to love about the holidays. From the family-fueled festivities, good food and vibes, holiday music plays a huge role in the joy of the season. Rising artist Mariah. hopes her rendition of the Christmas classic, Silent Night, brings “peace and solitude” to listeners.

“I’ve always loved this classic Christmas Carol,” she says. “With the world becoming such a loud place for seemingly all the wrong reasons, I’m hopeful that this special rendition can bring vibes of peace and solitude to my listeners.”

For Mariah., the holidays are about reflecting on whats important, which includes spending time with family because “Life can become overwhelming,” she explains. “We crowd our minds with daily stresses and a million things to do.”

Christmas is about more than gifts and decorations for the soulful songstress. Her pure voice glides over acapella gospel tracks like There Is Power In The Name Of Jesus on her social media account. “My first memory of Christmas music was in Church. Cantatas were the highlights of my childhood; a space to glorify the One whom the season is about. Loved those times.”

While Christmas is about celebrating Christ, she also loves the holidays for the glam! “I’m always loving a full glam moment for the holidays.”

She adds, “Every year, my family prays before opening gifts. We pause to commemorate the ultimate Gift given to us. I’m wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, and I hope you’ll enjoy this special gift of music- created just for you!”

Mariah. goes on tour with J Brown in January.

Rising Artist Mariah. Put Her Own Spin On This Christmas Classic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com