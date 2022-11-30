Kanye West Ordered To Pay $200K In Child Support To Kim Kardashian!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is now final and the details of the settlement may surprise you.

Although the two have agreed to no spousal support, Kanye West has been ordered to pay $200K in child support. The settlement also calls for the former couple to split expenses for the children including school tuition, security, and more. We asked the Hustlers’ if they felt it was fair and they had a lot to say! Check it out below!

