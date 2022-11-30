According to NBC4i, a jury on Wednesday found George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Jury deliberations started in the morning, and by the afternoon, had wrapped with a verdict.
It came after three months in court, where family members — including George IV’s mother Angelaand brother Edward “Jake” — testified against the defendant, and George IV also took himself to testify in his defense. George IV faced 22 charges for his role in the murders
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com