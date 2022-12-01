Get Ya Mans: Ye Goes On Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars,’ Praises Hitler and Nazis

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kanye West’s latest interview walks back a famous lyric from his 2007 song “Flashing Lights.”

RELATED: Kanye West Ordered To Pay $200K In Child Support To Kim Kardashian!

RELATED: Kanye West Rejects Farrakhan Defending Him Over Antisemitism: ‘I Took That As A Slight’

During an appearance on InfoWars with Alex Jones, the 45-year-old spouted love for Hitler and Nazis, often sounding erratic and nonsensical.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye said, while also saying the former German leader invented highways and microphones. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

At one point, Jones, who is currently on the hook for more than $1 billion in payments to the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, denounces Nazis, only for Ye to deadpan into the microphone, “I like Hitler” before cutting to commercial break.

In recent months, Ye has been using whatever microphone afforded to him to spew hate speech toward Jewish individuals, surround himself with white supremacists and more. He also announced another run for president in 2024.

Get Ya Mans: Ye Goes On Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars,’ Praises Hitler and Nazis was originally published on hot1009.com