Kanye West Gets Suspended Again From Twitter

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kanye West’s return to Twitter will be short-lived.

RELATED: Get Ya Mans: Ye Goes On Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars,’ Praises Hitler and Nazis

RELATED: Kanye West Ordered To Pay $200K In Child Support To Kim Kardashian!

On Friday (December 2), Elon Musk confirmed Ye’s account was suspended for inciting hate speech. The multi-hyphenate had gone on a tweeting spree following his appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program, suggesting Kim Kardashian had an affair with NBA star Chris Paul and he caught them and posting a swastika merged with a Star of David, the latter leading to another suspension.

Realizing he knew a suspension was looming, Ye posted a photo of Musk with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel shirtless on a yacht. Emanuel had previously called for a Hollywood boycott of Ye after his first string of antisemitic comments on Fox News, Drink Champs and other platforms.

The accusation of Kardashian sleeping with Paul set off a firestorm of reaction on social media, causing the current Phoenix Suns point guard to trend overnight.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk replied to a Twitter user who asked him to “fix Kanye.” He later added, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Ye’s Twitter account was initially suspended before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company. In October, Ye tweeted he was going “DEFCON 3” on Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kanye West Gets Suspended Again From Twitter was originally published on hot1009.com