Has A Suspect Been Has An Arrest Been Made In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson

Was Daejhanae Jackson, one of the friends who accompanied Shanquella Robinson to Mexico, really arrested in connection with her murder?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. According to Yahoo, Jackson was arrested on the night of Nov. 28 by Interpol agents after Mexico issued an arrest warrant seeking Jackson’s extradition. She was then placed in federal custody while she awaits the beginning of her extradition process to Mexico.

Our resident #legalbae, IAMLEGALLYHYPE did a bit of digging on her own and what she discovered may conflict with Yahoo’s original reports. Lets check in with her to find out whats next in this investigation and more.

