Nia Long Recounts How “Devastating” Ime Udoka’s Affair Was For Their Son

The full scope of Ime Udoka’s infidelity hasn’t been unearthed, but Nia Long is slowly opening up.

Aside from Long being heavily affected by Udoka’s actions, she reveals how Kez, their 11-year-old son, was affected in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long said.

Even months later, she still sees the effects on Kez, saying, “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

The 52-year-old continued to disagree with the Boston Celtics’ handling of the ordeal and noted that no one from the organization reached out to her.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing,” she said.

When the news broke in late September, Long recalls how many people on social media came to her defense and championed her.

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she remembers. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

The story began months ago when it was unearthed that Udoka had engaged in consensual relationships with another staff member of the Boston Celtics. While many saw it as a simple moral dilemma because he’s engaged to Nia Long, details leaked that the female staffer began getting unwanted advances from Udoka.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier later confirmed by multiple sources that the ongoing affair unraveled after a secret conversation with Udoka was recorded on the woman’s Ring doorbell camera.

Ime Udoka later apologized, and while he wasn’t fired from his head coaching position, he will be suspended until June 30, 2023.

