Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday

According to NBC4i, A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles.
CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials state the store was exposed on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:20 to 8:50 p.m.
“Any unvaccinated individual at the above location, during the listed time, should watch for symptoms of measles & call their health care provider if sick,” stated CPH in a social media announcement.
For the full NBC4 story click here
