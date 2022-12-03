Porsha Williams And Shamea Morton Sing The National Anthem At The Hawks Game

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

This is definitely Porsha Williams’ season! After her lavish wedding last weekend where she wed Simon Guobadia, the beauty was spotted singing the national anthem at the Atlanta Hawks game over the weekend alongside her best friend, Shamea Morton.

For the performance, Porsha donned an all red, one shouldered dress that hugged her curves to perfection. As fr her hair, she rocked her long locs in a high pony tail with a gold band around it and let her curls hand free. Shamea matched her besties fly and rocked a cream colored suit with a blazer and matching slacks. The melanated duo took center court ahead of tip off and sang the Anthem to perfection!

Porsha shared a video of the performance on her Instagram page, captioning the video, “The National Anthem brought to you by the besties My baby cakes @shameamorton ask me to sing with her and we’ll this happened! @atlhawks Thank you for having us !”

Check it out below.

Shamea commented on Porsha’s post, stating that the bestie duo has been at it since the 6th grade. “This is crazy seeing as though I hit you at 1pm and asked you to sing w me. You laughed thinking I was playing w you. We’ve been on this kinda ish since 6th grade. it’s crazy to think that ppl really like it. #wow thank y’all ”

We just love this bestie duo! How did they do?

Porsha Williams And Shamea Morton Sing The National Anthem At The Hawks Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com