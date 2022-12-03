JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

JT is celebrating her birthday in true City Girls fashion – with a sexy photoshoot where she’s showing off her killer body and style.

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share images from the sexy shot where she donned a silver crop top and matching briefs that showed off her toned abs and killer curves. She paired the look with black latex gloves and served face and body as she donned blue eye shadow, mink lashes and a nude lip. As for her hair, she rocked a long, platinum blonde hairstyle that was curled to perfection and gave us all hair envy as she posed for the ‘Gram.

” the City Girl appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below. “A STAR WAS BORN” the City Girl appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval and wished the beauty a very happy birthday in the process after leaving an array of heart, fire and cake emojis underneath the sexy photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about JT’s birthday shoot? Did she nail it?

JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com