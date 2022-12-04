According to NBC4i, On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes found out they will play in the College Football Playoff and go to Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
The CFP committee moved Ohio State up to No. 4 in the final rankings, which means they will face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. for a spot in the national championship game. The other semifinal will be between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 4 p.m.
This year’s playoff marks the first time two Big Ten teams have made the semifinals.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals
- Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live
- Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble
- JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot
- Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
- Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
- Porsha Williams And Shamea Morton Sing The National Anthem At The Hawks Game
- Cardi B Flaunts Her Alaia Bodysuit On Instagram
- Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Tiffany & Co. Partnership On Instagram
- Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Lavish Engagement Shoot
Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com