Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting

According to NBC4i, Sunday marks two years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by now retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade. Every day since, Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, has worked to keep her son’s memory alive.

“Casey was full of life, full of love. His siblings, that’s all he cared about. His siblings were like his kids, he was an old soul, he was a wonderful dude,” Payne said.

Payne said some days are difficult, but she keeps pushing through for her son. On Sunday, the anniversary of his death, Payne got together with other family and friends for a celebration of Goodson’s life. Pictures and messages of love for Goodson were placed all around the space.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

