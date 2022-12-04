CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby.
On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting
- When We All Group And ACLU Of Georgia Lead Coalition Tour Ahead Of Runoff Election
- Baby dies of fentanyl overdose; three charged
- Savannah James Shows Off Her Glam Routine In BTS Video
- Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals
- Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant!
- Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live
- Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble
- JT Celebrates Her Birthday With A Sexy Photoshoot
- Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
Baby dies of fentanyl overdose; three charged was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com