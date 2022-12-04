HomeThe 614

Baby dies of fentanyl overdose; three charged

According to NBC4i, Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby.

On Nov. 18, Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m.

