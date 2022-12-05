Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90

According to NBC4i, Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
News of his death was shared in a Facebook post Sunday evening, saying he died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
McGrath joined Sesame Street as a founding cast member in 1969, playing the character of Bob Johnson. He would remain part of the cast for several decades before his retirement in 2016.
Sesame Workshop shared a touching tribute to McGrath on Facebook, mourning the loss of the man who played the show’s longest-running human character.
