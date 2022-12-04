Fantasia Hits The Stage In A Custom Blue Jumpsuit

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Fantasia took the stage recently and gave us style goals in a blue ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram after owning the stage in a gorgeous Albert Montris jumpsuit that was custom made to fit the beauty like a glove. The long sleeved, blue ensemble fit the beauty like a glove and featured a ruffled neckline and skirt. The starlet paired the look with blue shoes that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night on stage. “Baby, it’s cold Outside!

Wardrobe: @albert_montris” she captioned the pic. Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the stage with her killer style?

