Yung Miami Parties It Up In An All Black Look

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy all black ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-black ensemble which featured a leather mini skirt and matching leather top and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching black heels to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, black style that was sleek and straight with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

” she captioned the photo set of the all black look. Check it out below. “Rich flex” she captioned the photo set of the all black look. Check it out below.

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “ Sheesh! You are Real Bad! ” while another commented with, “black out. ” to compliment the all black look.

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s leather look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

