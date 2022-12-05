Chloe And Halle Bailey Oozed Glamour At The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Chloe and Halle Bailey looked stunning in designer gowns as they performed at this year’s Earthshot Prize awards in Boston, MA.

The Bailey sisters never disappoint when it comes to slaying. The talented pair showed up to the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony looking like the stars they are. Halle Bailey donned a neon green ball gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her one-shoulder frock featured a sheer bodice and a high split. She accessorized the look with crystal-studded sandals, diamond drop earrings, and a diamond necklace. Her gorgeous locs were braided and gathered on the side.

Chloe looked snatched in a navy blue Monsoori gown. She took a fashion risk and paired her dress with black patent leather boots and matching black patent leather opera-length gloves. Like her sister, Chloe rocked diamond accessories and wore her locs cascading down her back.

During the Earthshot awards, the sisters performed a jazzy rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” They also got a chance to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton. Halle wrote on her Instagram how much she cherished the entire experience. “it was an honor to perform with my sister at this years earth shot ceremony as well as meet The Prince and The Princess of Wales one for the books ,” she wrote.

Chloe And Halle Bailey Oozed Glamour At The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com