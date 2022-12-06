According to NBC4i, A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief.
The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to safety concerns.
In the video, the officer is confronted by a woman who said her son was gay. The officer went on to say he was supporting the Proud Boys’ right to protest and not supporting their message.
The “Holi-drag” storytime event was to feature three drag queens reading stories to children and performing holiday songs.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com