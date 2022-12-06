HomeThe 614

Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy

According to NBC4i, A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief.

The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to safety concerns.

In the video, the officer is confronted by a woman who said her son was gay. The officer went on to say he was supporting the Proud Boys’ right to protest and not supporting their message.

The “Holi-drag” storytime event was to feature three drag queens reading stories to children and performing holiday songs.

