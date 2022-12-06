Keke Palmer Responds To Troll Who Calls Her Ugly ‘I’m Beautiful In Real Life, Because Of Who I Am, Not What I Look Like’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Keke Palmer should be enjoying the beauty of pregnancy, instead, she’s defending herself against online trolls. The actress and entrepreneur, who recently announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Darius Jackson on SNL, confidently and elegantly clapped back to the folks who said she’s ugly without makeup in the comment section.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” the actress tweeted.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me,” she continued.

If thick skin and confidence were a person, it’d look like Palmer. The 29-year-old podcast host takes the negative comments with a grain of salt. In 2020, she got candid with fans and shared that she had been battling PCOS for years but didn’t know. After being misdiagnosed for years, she eventually found a doctor who would explain the true source of her acne.

Palmer’s love for herself comes from deep within, and it’s admirable. Despite recognizing that her negative comments come from faceless trolls who hide behind a computer screen, words hurt and can impact you if you allow them to.

