Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk For Suspending Ye’s Twitter But Not Donald Trump’s

As Elon Musk continues to let far-right conspiracy theorists run rampant on “Twitter 2.0,” Jack White has taken to social media to question Musk’s decisions to reinstate hate-mongering racists like Donald Trump but suspend a Nazi sympathizer like Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram to air out his feelings on the matter, Jack White went off on Musk’s head-scratching decisions on which propagandists are allowed to spew their hate on the social media platform and posted a picture of Kanye’s page which read “Account suspended.”

“Conspiracy liar alex jones doesn’t get “free speech” either? I see. So you’re learning that these folks incite violence and hatred but trump…DOESN’T?

Hmmm.

Or is it that liar jones, and anti-Semite egomaniac kanye can’t provide tax breaks for billionaires the way the former president could? Or that maybe the controller of this “free speech” is insulted personally? Or that just maybe, there needs to be, oh I don’t know, RULES and REGULATIONS or else you breed chaos?”

Kanye West’s account was suspended after he posted a picture of a swastika, which Musk said violated Twitter’s rules “against incitement to violence.” Others say it was Ye’s tweet alleging that Kim Kardashian cheated on him with NBA superstar Chris Paul that got him kicked off the site. As we all know the kind of pull the Kardashians have amongst their celebrity peers.

Regardless of what the actual reason behind Kanye’s suspension is, White wants Musk to take some responsibility and keep Twitter as hate-free as possible, especially with the rise in violence amongst far-right extremists who have no problem inflicting pain on those who they deem different or inferior based on race and/or religion.

“Do the right thing Elon and don’t provide other hate mongers a stage, let them go talk in town square. (And no, twitter isn’t town square owned by the govt., it’s a private company owned by Elon Musk.) -Jack White III.”

For a while now, Musk has shown that he’s more inclined to roll with the far-right conspiracy theorists and fear-mongers who flood social media with all kinds of disinformation and hate speech than he is with liberals and left-wingers.

So we doubt that Jack White calling him out will do anything to move Musk to keep certain controversial personalities off Twitter. Elon Musk just reinstated the account of self-professed White supremacist Andrew Anglin. The same man who founded the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer. So good luck with all that, Jack.

What do y’all think of the situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

The post Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk For Suspending Ye’s Twitter But Not Donald Trump’s appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

