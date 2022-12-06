Joe Rogan Believes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Uses Steroids & Should “Come Clean”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become one of the most beloved celebrities around the world, but Joe Rogan has a bone to pick with the wrestler turned movie star and he’s calling out The Rock and holding his feet to the fire.

In a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan questioned whether or not The Rock is using steroids and seems quite convinced that he is even though he’s never confirmed nor denied using the drug. The topic came up after Brian Johnson a.k.a The Liver King was exposed for using steroids to muscle up even though he claimed his physique was all due to his high protein raw meat diet.

Because of that revelation, Rogan feels that “The Rock should come clean right now,” as he believes “There’s not a f*cking chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

Well, The Rock is in better shape than he was when he was laying the smacketh down in WWE in the early 2000s. Whether or not that’s due to steroids is anyone’s guess at this point. Rogan believes that with his fan base and admirers, The Rock needs to be completely honest about maintaining his muscular physique.

“There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement,” Rogan said.

Whether or not The Rock responds to Joe Rogan remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if The Rock brushes this off and continues to make bank playing superhuman characters on the big screen. Wouldn’t be surprised if The Rock challenged Joe Rogan to a fair one for even saying that.

Watch Joe Rogan allege that The Rock is on steroids below and let us know if you want the former pro wrestler and movie star to come clean about possibly using or if you don’t even care.

